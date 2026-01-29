Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) Surges 9.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) shares rallied 9.1% in the last trading session to close at $12.11. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 24.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Almonty Industries gained since the company announced that it is aiming to advance toward full-scale commercial operation of Phase 1 at the Sangdong Tungsten Mine in 2026. The company has also planned commencement of Phase II expansion with competition anticipated in 2027.

In 2026, the company expects its large-scale drilling program at the Panasqueira Mine to define the mine plan for the expansion into Level 4. ATM will keep advancing with its Sangdong Molybdenum Project toward reserve definition and development planning. ATM also announced that it expecting production readiness at the Gentung Browns Lake Project by the second half of 2026.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $12.41 million, up 176.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Almonty Industries Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Almonty Industries Inc. is a member of the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Materion (MTRN), finished the last trading session 0.4% higher at $135.22. MTRN has returned 6.4% over the past month.

Materion's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -17.7% over the past month to $1.58. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +1.9%. Materion currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Materion Corporation (MTRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

