Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) Stock Jumps 13.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) shares rallied 13.6% in the last trading session to close at $12.56. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 29.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The company announced in July that it began processing operations at the Sangdong Mine in South Korea, marking its transition from mine development to the production of saleable tungsten concentrate. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, Almonty had stockpiled approximately 120,000 tons of ore grading 0.24% tungsten trioxide. During the second quarter, it mined an additional 19,700 tons of development ore at an average grade of 0.35%, bringing total stockpiled ore to approximately 139,700 tons at a blended grade of about 0.25% tungsten trioxide ahead of plant commissioning.

Almonty Industries estimates that the contained tungsten in the stockpile represents roughly 2.6 months of Phase I processing feed, with an illustrative gross in-process value of approximately $68 million.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +300%. Revenues are expected to be $52.66 million, up 912.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Almonty Industries Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Almonty Industries Inc. belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Alpha Metallurgical (AMR), closed the last trading session 0.9% higher at $138.4. Over the past month, AMR has returned -14.3%.

Alpha Metallurgical's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -96% over the past month to -$0.97. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -155.3%. Alpha Metallurgical currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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