Almonty Industries Appoints New COO to Boost Operations

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) has released an update.

Almonty Industries has appointed Fernando Vitorino as the COO of Almonty Korea Tungsten Corp, bringing his extensive experience in mine and financial management to enhance operations. Vitorino’s strategic leadership is expected to expedite the construction of the tungsten processing plant and the production of tungsten concentrates, with a focus on achieving key operational goals.

