News & Insights

Stocks

Almonty Industries Appoints New COO to Boost Operations

November 18, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Almonty Industries has appointed Fernando Vitorino as the COO of Almonty Korea Tungsten Corp, bringing his extensive experience in mine and financial management to enhance operations. Vitorino’s strategic leadership is expected to expedite the construction of the tungsten processing plant and the production of tungsten concentrates, with a focus on achieving key operational goals.

For further insights into TSE:AII stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.