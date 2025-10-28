Almonty Industries (ALM) Price Target Increased by 14.32% to 5.72

The average one-year price target for Almonty Industries (NasdaqCM:ALM) has been revised to $5.72 / share. This is an increase of 14.32% from the prior estimate of $5.00 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.84 to a high of $9.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.95% from the latest reported closing price of $7.42 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

United Asset Strategies holds 105K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

SG Americas Securities holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

ORG Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

