Almonty Industries Advances Sangdong Mine Project

November 21, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) has released an update.

Almonty Industries has reached a major milestone in its Sangdong tungsten mine project with the installation of advanced grinding equipment from Metso Corporation, bringing it closer to full operation. This development is crucial for diversifying global tungsten supply sources and reducing dependency on Chinese-controlled supply chains.

