US Markets

Almirall's profit may fall in Q2, outlook will depend on pandemic - CFO

Contributor
Joan Faus Reuters
Published

Spain's Almirall does not expect to swing to a loss in the second quarter but its profit may decrease as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic's impact, its Chief Financial Officer Mike McClellan told Reuters on Monday .

BARCELONA, May 11 (Reuters) - Spain's Almirall ALM.MC does not expect to swing to a loss in the second quarter but its profit may decrease as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic's impact, its Chief Financial Officer Mike McClellan told Reuters on Monday .

The pharmaceutical company will have to evaluate whether to maintain its 2020 outlook if the health situation has not stablised after this summer, McClellan said after Almirall reported its first-quarter net profit rose 63%.

Almirall currently forecasts net sales growing in low to mid single-digit and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) falling to between 260 million euros ($281.22 million) and 280 million euros from 304.2 million euros in 2019.

Almirall will keep its eyes open on potential M&A opportunities, likely in Europe, but will act cautiously, McClellan said.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, Editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular