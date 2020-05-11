Almirall's profit may fall in Q2, outlook will depend on pandemic - CFO

BARCELONA, May 11 (Reuters) - Spain's Almirall ALM.MC does not expect to swing to a loss in the second quarter but its profit may decrease as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic's impact, its Chief Financial Officer Mike McClellan told Reuters on Monday .

The pharmaceutical company will have to evaluate whether to maintain its 2020 outlook if the health situation has not stablised after this summer, McClellan said after Almirall reported its first-quarter net profit rose 63%.

Almirall currently forecasts net sales growing in low to mid single-digit and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) falling to between 260 million euros ($281.22 million) and 280 million euros from 304.2 million euros in 2019.

Almirall will keep its eyes open on potential M&A opportunities, likely in Europe, but will act cautiously, McClellan said.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, Editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

