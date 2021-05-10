US Markets

Almirall's net profit falls 39% in Q1 as the pandemic effects linger

BARCELONA, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Almirall ALM.MC said on Monday its first quarter net profit fell 38.7% to 29.8 million euros ($36.21 million) while revenues decreased 10% as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and rising competition from generic drug makers.

The net profit decline was steeper than the 29.9% registered in 2020. Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 16% in the first quarter to 74.2 million euros while total revenue reached 222.5 million euros, more than what was expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The Barcelona-based pharmaceutical was hit by the pandemic as fewer patients went to the doctor as a result of the restrictions on mobility. The company's sales also suffered from the introduction of generic competition in the United States.

It said on Monday it predicts COVID-19 will continue impacting its operations in the first half to "progressively normalize" in the second half of the year.

