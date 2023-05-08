News & Insights

Almirall's core earnings beat estimates in Q1

May 08, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical firm Almirall ALM.MC reported on Monday core earnings of 51.8 million euros ($57.19 million) in the first quarter, boosted by European dermatology growth, beating analysts' estimates polled by Refinitiv.

EBITDA fell 13.1% from the same period one year ago, the company said in a statement.

