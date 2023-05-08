Almirall's core earnings beat estimates in Q1

May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical firm Almirall ALM.MC reported on Monday core earnings of 51.8 million euros ($57.19 million) in the first quarter, boosted by European dermatology growth, beating analysts' estimates polled by Refinitiv.

EBITDA fell 13.1% from the same period one year ago, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.