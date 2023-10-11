Almirall: New Data Shows Consolidated Effectiveness Of Tildrakizumab In Treating Plaque Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Almirall S.A. presented new data on tildrakizumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The company said new data showed that Ilumetri or tildrakizumab significantly improved the wellbeing of psoriasis patients, as well as the wellbeing of their relatives.

The new evidence from the POSITIVE study, a clinical study in dermatology to assess improvements in patients' wellbeing as a primary endpoint, revealed that around 40% of the patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed depressive symptoms at baseline. The new evidences from the TRIBUTE study showed that tildrakizumab improved other important patient-reported outcomes such as sleep quality. Almirall also reported results from the TILOT study that showed sustained efficacy and safety of tildrakizumab over 2 years in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in routine clinical practice including sensitive areas and improvements of itch.

