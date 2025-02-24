Almirall Turns To Profit In FY24; Sees Growth In FY25 Net Sales, EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Spanish biopharmaceutical company Almirall, S.A (LBTSF.PK) on Friday reported profit in fiscal 2024, compared to a loss last year. Net sales and EBITDA were higher than last year and also beat the company's earlier outlook.

Looking ahead, in fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 10 percent to 13 percent and total EBITDA between 220 million euros and 240 million euros.

In fiscal 2024, the company posted net income of 10.1 million euros, compared to a loss of 38.5 million euros a year ago. Normalized net income rose 64.2 percent to 25.6 million euros from 15.6 million euros last year.

Total EBITDA for the year came in at 192.6 million euros, 10.6 percent higher than last year's 174.1 million euros. The EBITDA was higher than the company's guidance of between 175 million euros and 190 million euros.

In fiscal 2024, the company's total revenues rose 10.2 percent to 990.6 million euros from 898.8 million euros in the previous year.

Annual net sales were 985.7 million euros, a 10.2 percent increase from last year's 894.5 million euros, driven by strong performance of the European Dermatology business and the biologics portfolio.

The company had predicted high-single digit net sales growth for the full year.

