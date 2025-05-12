Almirall Q1 Results Climb; Sees Sales Growth In FY25

(RTTNews) - Almirall, S.A. (LBTSF.PK), a Spanish pharmaceutical company, reported Monday higher profit and sales in its first quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects double-digit net Sales growth of 10-13% and total EBITDA between 220 million euros and 240 million euros.

In its first quarter, net income surged 192 percent to 21.6 million euros from last year's 7.4 million euros. Normalized net income was 22.1 million euros, compared to 7.5 million euros a year ago.

EBITDA grew 35 percent year-over-year to 70.9 million euros.

Total Revenue increased 15 percent to 286.1 million euros from 248.8 million euros a year ago. Net Sales grew 15 percent to 284.6 million euros from 247.4 million euros last year.

Almirall said it continued to deliver strong sales growth in the first quarter in line with expectations and with the longer-term growth trajectory set out by the company.

Almirall's performance continues to be driven by its dermatology business in Europe, and by delivering advanced therapies and a broad portfolio of relevant and impactful products to more patients across markets.

