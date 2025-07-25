Almirall H1 Earnings Up; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Almirall, S.A. (ALM.MC), a global biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced that its first-half net income surged compared with the previous year.

For the first half, net income surged to 26.5 million euros from 15.4 million euros last year.

EBITDA increased 16.6 percent to 121.8 million euros from 104.5 million euros in the prior year.

Revenue increased 12.7 percent to 563.4 million euros from 500.1 million euros last year.

Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook, projecting double-digit net sales growth in the range of 10% to 13%. Full-year EBITDA is expected to be between 220 million euros and 240 million euros.

On Thursday, Almirall closed trading, 2.28% higher at EUR 10.76 on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

