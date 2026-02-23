Markets

Almirall FY25 Results Climb, Sees Growth In FY26

February 23, 2026 — 05:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Almirall S.A. (LBTSF.PK), a Spanish biopharmaceutical company, reported Monday significantly higher profit in fiscal 2025 with increased revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects net sales growth of 9 percent to 12 percent and total EBITDA between 270 million euros and 290 million euros.

In Spain, Almirall shares were losing around 1.9 percent, trading at 13.16 euros.

The company's net income increased to 46.2 million euros from 10.1 million euros in the previous year. Normalized net income surged 105.5 percent to 52.6 million euros from 25.6 million euros a year ago.

Total Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization or EBITDA grew 21 percent to 232.9 million euros from 192.6 million euros last year.

Total revenue grew 12.5 percent to 1.115 billion euros from prior year's 990.6 million euros. Net sales also saw a 12.4 percent increase, reaching 1.108 billion euros.

The strong performance of the European Dermatology business and the biologics portfolio continued to be the key growth drivers.

