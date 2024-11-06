News & Insights

Almawave S.p.A. Reports Growth and AI Investments

November 06, 2024

Almawave S.p.A. (IT:AIW) has released an update.

Almawave S.p.A. reported a revenue of 36.5 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, with foreign revenue experiencing a 58% year-over-year increase. The company has made significant investments in Generative AI and expanded its international presence, securing strategic agreements in regions like Africa and the Middle East. These efforts, alongside a positive financial position, underscore Almawave’s ambitious growth and positioning strategy in the AI sector.

