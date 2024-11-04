Almawave Partners with Reach Digital for MENA Expansion

Almawave S.p.A. (IT:AIW) has released an update.

Almawave S.p.A., an Italian AI company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Reach Digital to expand its presence in the MENA region, focusing on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Egypt. This partnership aims to leverage Almawave’s AI expertise and Reach Digital’s extensive market network to create innovative AI solutions that enhance business efficiency and drive technological advancement in the region.

For further insights into IT:AIW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.