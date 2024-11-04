News & Insights

Almawave Partners with Reach Digital for MENA Expansion

November 04, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Almawave S.p.A. (IT:AIW) has released an update.

Almawave S.p.A., an Italian AI company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Reach Digital to expand its presence in the MENA region, focusing on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Egypt. This partnership aims to leverage Almawave’s AI expertise and Reach Digital’s extensive market network to create innovative AI solutions that enhance business efficiency and drive technological advancement in the region.

