Almaden Minerals Schedules 2024 AGM

May 28, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) has released an update.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders will be held on June 26, 2024, in Vancouver, B.C. Shareholders will review the company’s director reports, financial statements of the previous fiscal year, appoint auditors, elect directors, and discuss other pertinent business matters. Shareholders unable to attend in person are encouraged to participate by proxy, with materials provided for guidance.

