Almacenes Éxito S.A. Releases Q3 2024 Financial Report

Almacenes Éxito S.A. has released its third-quarter financial report for 2024, providing shareholders and market participants with updated insights into the company’s performance. This disclosure, made in compliance with Colombian regulations, is accessible through the Financial Superintendence of Colombia and the company’s website.

