ALLY Shares Touch 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?

Ally Financial Inc. ALLY shares touched a new 52-week high of $42.46 during Friday’s trading session. Over the past month, the stock has risen 11.1%, outperforming the industry, the Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500 index. Further, ALLY stock has fared better than its peer, OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF, while lagging another peer, Credit Acceptance Corporation. CACC.

Can ALLY sustain the ongoing momentum and offer higher upside potential for your portfolio? Let us try to find out.

What Supports Ally Financial Stock?

Organic & Inorganic Growth Efforts to Aid Revenues: Ally Financial has been focusing on improving its net financing revenues, other revenues and finance receivables and loans.



Despite declining in 2024, the company’s net financing revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the last five years (2019-2024). Further, net total finance receivables and loans recorded a CAGR of almost 1% over the same period. While net financing revenues rose in the first six months of 2025 on a year-over-year basis, net total finance receivables and loans balance declined due to the sale of the credit card business.



ALLY has been streamlining its operations to simplify organizational structure and focus on core businesses. In April 2025, it divested its credit card business, Ally Credit Card, while announcing a workforce reduction and ceasing new mortgage loan originations in January. Last year, the company divested its point-of-sale financing business, Ally Lending. Such initiatives are likely to bolster its other revenues through higher insurance premium revenues and high-margin income streams. While the metric dipped in the first half of 2025, it recorded a five-year (ended 2024) CAGR of 4.2%. The company expects adjusted other revenues to be stable year over year in 2025.



Driven by higher net financing revenues, solid origination volumes, balance sheet repositioning in March 2025, retail loan growth and restructuring efforts, Ally Financial’s net revenues are expected to improve going forward. Though the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales implies a decline of 3.3% this year, the same will rebound to deliver 13.7% growth in 2026.

Solid Liquidity Position Enables Capital Distribution: As of June 30, 2025, Ally Financial had total debt of $19.7 billion (the majority of this is long-term in nature) and total cash and cash equivalents of $10.6 billion. Also, it enjoys investment grade ratings of BBB- from both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch and Baa3 from Moody’s on its long-term debt, enabling accessibility to debt markets.



Given a solid liquidity position and earnings strength, the company’s capital distribution activities remain encouraging. In January 2022, it announced a 20% dividend hike and has maintained it since then. The company has hiked its dividend twice in the last five years, with an annualized dividend growth of 10.4%. This demonstrates the company’s financial resilience.



On the other hand, OneMain has increased its dividends six times over the past five years, while Credit Acceptance has never paid dividends since its inception.



Additionally, ALLY has a share repurchase plan in place. While it has not repurchased shares since 2023, it is expected to be able to sustain enhanced capital distributions, driven by its capital strength, earnings growth and a favorable dividend payout ratio.

ALLY Financial Stock is Undervalued

ALLY’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 8.6X is below the industry’s 10.57X. This indicates that its shares are trading at a discount.

Meanwhile, OneMain has a forward 12-month P/E of 8.17X, while Credit Acceptance is trading at 12.17X. This implies that ALLY is slightly expensive than OneMain and trading at a discount to Credit Acceptance.

Headwinds for Ally Financial Stock

Deteriorating Asset Quality: Ally Financial’s weak asset quality is a concern. Though the company’s provisions for credit losses and net charge-offs (NCOs) declined in 2021, the metrics have risen significantly since then.



While both metrics declined in the first half of 2025, relatively high interest rates, heightened volatility and cumulative inflationary pressure are leading to a deteriorating credit profile of the company’s borrowers. This is likely to result in a near-term rise in credit costs. Hence, NCOs and provisions are expected to remain elevated.



Management expects retail auto NCO rates to be between 2.00% and 2.15%, and consolidated NCO rates to be in the range of 1.35-1.45%.



Higher Interest Rates to Subdue NIM: Ally Financial’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to be impacted negatively, given a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.



The metric declined to 3.27% in 2024 from 3.32% in 2023 due to higher deposit costs. In the first half of 2025, net yield on interest-earning assets expanded.



While management expects its balance sheet to become liability-sensitive in the medium term, it will remain modestly asset-sensitive in the next few quarters. Moreover, credit card business divestiture will likely affect NIM expansion, partially offset by the runoff in the mortgage loan portfolio.

Mixed Analyst Sentiments for ALLY

Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of $3.59 has moved marginally upward, while that for 2026 earnings of $5.36 per share has moved roughly 1% lower.

The projected figures imply a year-over-year jump of 52.8% and 49.5% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Final Thoughts on ALLY Stock

Rise in net financing revenues and a solid liquidity position are likely to support ALLY’s financials. Further, the streamlining of its initiatives, focus on core businesses, solid origination volumes and balance sheet repositioning action will likely drive revenue growth. Attractive valuation is another positive.



However, weak asset quality and subdued NIM, given relatively higher interest rates, remain major headwinds. Also, mixed analyst sentiments pose near-term concerns.



Thus, ALLY stock remains a cautious bet for investors at the moment. Those who own the stock can hold it for now. Ally Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

