ALLY Q1 Earnings Beat as Revenues Rise & Costs Fall, Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of Ally Financial ALLY gained 8.1% in Friday’s trading session after reporting better-than-expected results. The company’s first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line reflected a 90% jump from the year-ago quarter.



Results primarily benefited from a rise in net financing revenues and a sharp increase in other revenues. Also, lower expenses were a tailwind. An increase in loan and deposit balances further supported the results. However, a rise in provisions was a headwind.



After considering non-recurring items, net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $291 million against a loss of $253 million in the prior-year quarter.

Ally Financial’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Decline

Total quarterly GAAP net revenues were $2.10 billion, up 36% from the prior-year quarter. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion. Adjusted total revenues were $2.18 billion, up 6% year over year.



Net financing revenues grew 7.5% year over year to $1.59 billion. The rise was primarily driven by growth in earning assets. Net interest margin (excluding OID) was 3.52%, up 17 basis points year over year.



Total other revenues were $513 million, significantly up from $63 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted other revenues were $572 million, relatively stable year over year as growth in diversified revenue streams offset the impact of portfolio exits.



Total non-interest expenses declined 24.4% to $1.24 billion from $1.63 billion in the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily due to the sale of the Credit Card business and lower weather-related losses.



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 50.8%, down from 56.0% in the year-ago period. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

ALLY’s Loans & Deposit Balances Rise

As of March 31, 2026, total net finance receivables and loans amounted to $136.4 billion, up 1.8% from the prior-quarter end.



Deposits also increased marginally on a sequential basis to $153.2 billion.

Ally Financial’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Non-performing loans were $1.31 billion as of March 31, 2026, down 7.8% year over year. In the reported quarter, Ally Financial recorded net charge-offs of $417 million, down 17.8% from the prior-year quarter.



However, provision for credit losses increased to $467 million from $191 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to reserve dynamics and portfolio growth.

Capital Ratios of ALLY Improve

As of March 31, 2026, the total capital ratio was 13.4%, up from 12.8% in the prior-year period. The tier 1 capital ratio was 11.5%, up from 11% as of March 31, 2025.



Also, the common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio increased to 10.1% from 9.5% in the prior-year period.

Update on ALLY’s Share Repurchases

During the quarter, the company repurchased $147 million worth of shares.

Our View on Ally Financial

ALLY’s strong growth in core revenues, improving efficiency and solid loan originations reflect the benefits of its focused strategy and balance sheet repositioning efforts. The company’s expanding deposit base and disciplined cost management are likely to support profitability going forward. However, elevated provisions for credit losses and a still uncertain credit environment may act as near-term headwinds.



Currently, Ally Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ally Financial Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

Bank of America’s BAC first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.11 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. The bottom line grew 24.7% year over year.



Improvement in the trading and investment banking business, along with higher NII, drove Bank of America’s total revenues. While provisions declined in the quarter on a year-over-year basis, non-interest expenses increased, which hurt results to some extent.



KeyCorp’s KEY first-quarter 2026 earnings from continuing operations of 44 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line reflected a 33.3% rise from the prior-year quarter.



KEY’s results primarily benefited from higher net interest income and non-interest income. Higher average loan balances, along with lower provisions, were other tailwinds. However, higher expenses hurt the results to some extent.

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