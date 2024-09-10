Ally Financial's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Ally Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $904,303, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $344,742.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $37.0 for Ally Financial during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ally Financial's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ally Financial's whale trades within a strike price range from $28.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Ally Financial Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.4 $4.1 $4.2 $35.00 $134.4K 387 321 ALLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.15 $2.05 $2.15 $33.00 $118.6K 4 768 ALLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.4 $1.1 $1.1 $33.00 $99.0K 749 1.1K ALLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.9 $1.45 $1.9 $36.00 $84.2K 3 843 ALLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.4 $35.00 $84.0K 3.8K 840

About Ally Financial

Formerly the captive financial arm of General Motors, Ally Financial became an independent publicly traded firm in 2014 and is one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the country. While the firm has expanded its product offerings over time, it remains primarily focused on auto lending with more than 70% of its loan book in consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Ally also offers auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and holds a portfolio of mortgage debt, giving the bank a diversified business model, which includes brokerage services.

Ally Financial's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 9,389,716, with ALLY's price down by -16.06%, positioned at $33.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ally Financial, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.