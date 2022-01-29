Ally Financial's (NYSE:ALLY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.30. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Ally Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Ally Financial is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 7.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 15%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:ALLY Historic Dividend January 29th 2022

Ally Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Ally Financial's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2016, the first annual payment was US$0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. Ally Financial has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Ally Financial has grown earnings per share at 32% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Ally Financial's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Ally Financial will make a great income stock. While Ally Financial is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Ally Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.