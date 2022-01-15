Ally Financial's (NYSE:ALLY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.30. This takes the annual payment to 1.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Ally Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Ally Financial was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 8.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 15%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:ALLY Historic Dividend January 15th 2022

Ally Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.32 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 30% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Ally Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 29% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On Ally Financial's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Ally Financial's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Ally Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

