Ally Financial vs. Chime Financial Inc. Class A Common Stock: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Ally Financial maintains a dominant position in the automotive financing market with over 11 million customers.

Chime Financial Inc. Class A Common Stock delivers high revenue growth by targeting everyday consumers with digital-first, fee-free banking tools.

Should you bank on an established digital leader or a fast-growing fintech disruptor for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Ally Financial ›

Deciding between Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Chime Financial Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHYM) requires weighing a seasoned digital bank against a high-growth fintech disruptor. Which of these two players is the better buy today?

Ally Financial originated from the automotive world and has since built a massive online deposit base to fund its lending. Chime focuses on providing accessible financial services through partner banks to younger and underbanked populations. As both companies navigate a shifting interest rate environment, their business models offer very different paths for your portfolio.

The case for Ally Financial

Ally provides digital banking, which is becoming common among bank stocks as they move away from physical branches. It relies heavily on relationships with dealers, specifically reporting significant concentration with General Motors and Stellantis. In 2025, General Motors dealers accounted for roughly 34% of inventory financing and 24% of consumer automotive financing. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these two manufacturers represent a massive portion of its loan volume.

In fiscal year 2025, revenue reached nearly $7.9 billion, representing a revenue growth decline of roughly 7% from the previous year. Despite this lower revenue, the company achieved net income of approximately $852 million. This resulted in a net margin of close to 7.0%, which is an improvement over the 4.1% net margin reported in fiscal year 2024. The increase in net margin suggests a focus on profitability despite the top-line contraction.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 1.4x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, where a higher number suggests more reliance on borrowed funds. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with short-term assets, was roughly 0.9x. In FY 2025, free cash flow was negative at approximately $647 million, representing the cash generated after paying for operations and capital expenditures.

The case for Chime Financial Inc. Class A Common Stock

Chime operates as a financial technology company that offers fee-free banking and payment products to roughly 10.2 million active members. It provides tools like credit-building and short-term liquidity through its partner banks rather than holding a banking charter itself. By targeting everyday U.S. paycheck earners, the company aims to become the primary financial account for its growing member base. It offers checking and savings accounts that emphasize accessibility for households that may be underserved by traditional institutions.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.2 billion, marking a revenue growth increase of approximately 30.7%. However, the company reported a net loss of close to $1 billion for the same period. This led to a net margin of roughly negative 46.2%, indicating that the company is currently prioritizing growth and member acquisition over bottom-line profitability. This level of spending is common for younger companies trying to capture market share in competitive industries.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.1x. Its current ratio was roughly 4.5x, suggesting a high level of short-term liquidity relative to its immediate obligations. For FY 2025, free cash flow was nearly $32.9 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 2029% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Regulatory risk is a primary concern for Ally, as its status as a large financial firm subjects it to strict capital requirements and stress tests. It also faces significant credit risk, particularly within its used vehicle and nonprime automotive loan portfolios. Competition from traditional lenders like JPMorgan Chase could pressure its interest margins if funding costs rise faster than loan yields.

Chime depends entirely on its partnerships with Bancorp and Stride Bank to offer its services. Losing these relationships would essentially halt its current business model. It also faces intense competition from JPMorgan Chase and must navigate complex regulations regarding interchange fees. Furthermore, its use of artificial intelligence for lending decisions introduces risks of bias and regulatory liability that may be difficult to mitigate.

Valuation comparison

Ally Financial appears significantly cheaper due to its low forward P/E relative to future earnings estimates, while Chime commands a premium P/S ratio.

Metric Ally Financial Chime Financial Inc. Class A Common Stock Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.0x 58.5x 16.6x P/S ratio 1.1x 3.0x n/a

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Ally Financial and Chime Financial stocks offer investors different ways to buy into the future of bank stocks. Most investors will likely prefer Ally for its reasonable valuation, 2.8% annual dividend yield, and established relationships in the automotive space. Over the past five years, Ally stock has delivered a more than 17% gain, and that return rises to nearly 19% with dividends reinvested. Chime stock went public in June 2025, so there isn’t as much historical data to consider. Since its IPO, has fallen about 53%. That means a $1,000 investment in Chime five years ago would now be worth about $470.

But Ally isn’t without risk, especially when it comes to its customer concentration. Financial technology is moving at a lightning-fast pace, and consumer preferences — both in the banking and automotive spaces — are changing. Depending so heavily on industry giants GM and Stellantis is a double-edged sword, as their success or failure will reflect in Ally’s performance.

Meanwhile, Chime could turn its fortunes around. In fact, the young disruptor is already making progress. In the first quarter of 2026, it posted its first quarter of profitability under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), raised its full-year guidance, and announced an additional $200 million share repurchase authorization. Its star could be rising, but at 58.5 times forward earnings, it probably isn’t yet time to buy in.

Should you buy stock in Ally Financial right now?

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Ally is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.