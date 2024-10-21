Ally Financial upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded Ally Financial (ALLY) to Market Perform from Underperform without a price target following the Q3 earnings beat. While the firm remains cautious on the shares and continues to see more downside risk to earnings estimates than upside potential, it believes the majority of the underperformance in Ally’s shares has been realized.

