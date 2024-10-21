News & Insights

Stocks
ALLY

Ally Financial upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James

October 21, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James upgraded Ally Financial (ALLY) to Market Perform from Underperform without a price target following the Q3 earnings beat. While the firm remains cautious on the shares and continues to see more downside risk to earnings estimates than upside potential, it believes the majority of the underperformance in Ally’s shares has been realized.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.