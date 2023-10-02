News & Insights

US Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial to lay off nearly 5% of staff

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 02, 2023 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ally Financial ALLY.N said on Monday job cuts in various divisions of the digital banking firm will affect nearly 5% of its workforce.

Spooked by a turbulent economy, several banks have had to cut jobs in recent months to better navigate inflation and high interest rates.

"After taking steps over the past year to pause hiring and manage staffing expenses through natural attrition, we have made the difficult choice to selectively reduce our workforce," Ally spokesperson Peter Gilchrist said in an emailed statement.

"News is difficult, but necessary, and impacts less than 5% of our workforce."

The Detroit-based company offers various financial products and is best known for its auto-loan business.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLY
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.