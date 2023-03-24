Ally Financial taps Goldman Sachs executive Hutchinson as CFO

Adds details from statement

March 24 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc ALLY.N has hired Russell Hutchinson from Goldman Sachs GS.N as its chief financial officer effective July 3, the company said on Friday.

Hutchinson has spent two decades working in Goldman Sachs's investment banking division, advising clients in the specialty finance sector – including Ally.

He will report to Ally's CEO Jeffrey Brown and will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

"He was instrumental in helping us to evolve into the publicly traded and strong company we are today," Brown said in a statement.

Hutchinson began his career as an associate consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in its Toronto office.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.