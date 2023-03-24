US Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial taps Goldman Sachs executive Hutchinson as CFO

March 24, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement

March 24 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc ALLY.N has hired Russell Hutchinson from Goldman Sachs GS.N as its chief financial officer effective July 3, the company said on Friday.

Hutchinson has spent two decades working in Goldman Sachs's investment banking division, advising clients in the specialty finance sector – including Ally.

He will report to Ally's CEO Jeffrey Brown and will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

"He was instrumental in helping us to evolve into the publicly traded and strong company we are today," Brown said in a statement.

Hutchinson began his career as an associate consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in its Toronto office.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLY
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.