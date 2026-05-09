Ally Financial Shareholders Back Board as CEO Touts Strategy Momentum, Buybacks

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shareholders approved the company’s board nominees and several management-backed proposals at the company’s 2026 annual meeting, while rejecting a shareholder proposal that sought to lower the ownership threshold required to call a special shareholder meeting.

Chairman Fritz Hobbs opened the meeting by recognizing the company’s director nominees, including newly nominated board candidate Tracy Webber. Hobbs said the board believes the group has “the right mix of perspectives, backgrounds, skills, and experiences” to oversee Ally’s strategy.

Hope Mehlman, Ally’s chief legal and corporate affairs officer and corporate secretary, said a quorum was present and that shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026, were eligible to vote. She also noted that the company’s proxy statement included new disclosures related to artificial intelligence and quantum computing oversight.

Shareholders Approve Board Slate, Compensation Plans

According to preliminary results announced during the meeting, shareholders elected all 12 director nominees to terms ending at the 2027 annual meeting. Shareholders also approved an advisory vote on executive compensation, ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as Ally’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2026, approved the Ally Financial Inc. Incentive Compensation Omnibus Plan and approved the Ally Financial Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

A shareholder proposal submitted by John Chevedden was not approved. The proposal sought to amend Ally’s governing documents to allow shareholders owning a combined 10% of outstanding common stock to call a special shareholder meeting. Ally’s board had recommended votes against the proposal.

Chevedden argued that Ally’s existing 25% threshold made the right to call a special meeting difficult to use and said shareholders need a “reasonable ability” to call such a meeting to encourage board accountability. Mehlman said final voting results will be filed in a Form 8-K within four business days of the meeting.

CEO Says Strategy Refresh Is Gaining Traction

Following the formal meeting, Chief Executive Officer Michael Rhodes said Ally’s “Focus Forward” strategy, introduced internally a year earlier, is resonating and building momentum. Rhodes said the strategy is centered on simplifying the company, strengthening its foundations and concentrating on businesses where Ally has competitive advantages.

Rhodes identified three core franchises: Dealer Financial Services, Corporate Finance and Ally Bank. He said these businesses operate in large, fragmented markets and offer opportunities for disciplined growth.

“Over the past year, we have moved from setting our strategy to executing against it,” Rhodes said. “We are simplifying our businesses, we strengthened our foundations, and we’re concentrating our efforts where Ally has clear competitive advantages.”

Rhodes cited several 2025 milestones, including record auto finance application volumes, an all-time record of $1.5 billion in insurance written premiums, and Corporate Finance results that included a 28% return on equity and a second consecutive year of zero net charge-offs. He also said Ally Bank recorded its 17th consecutive year of customer growth.

Capital, Costs and Business Simplification

Rhodes said Ally made several moves to reduce complexity and strengthen its balance sheet, including ceasing mortgage originations and completing the sale of its credit card business. He also said the company repositioned part of its securities portfolio to reduce interest rate risk.

Ally held operating expenses flat for a second consecutive year, Rhodes said, while increasing its common equity tier 1 ratio by 40 basis points to 10.2%. He said that capital strength allowed the company to resume share repurchases in the fourth quarter with a $2 billion authorization.

The CEO also highlighted the deployment of Ally.ai across the company in 2025, saying it helped Ally’s more than 10,000 employees work more efficiently while innovating responsibly. Rhodes said Ally ranked in the top 10% globally for employee engagement for the sixth consecutive year and was recognized by Fortune and USA Today as a top workplace.

Rhodes also pointed to Ally’s fourth consecutive “outstanding” Community Reinvestment Act rating and said the company deployed $1.34 billion in loans and investments to support low- and moderate-income communities.

First-Quarter Momentum and Capital Allocation

Rhodes said Ally carried momentum into 2026, reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, up 90% from 2025. He said the company remains focused on growth in Auto Finance, Insurance, Corporate Finance and Ally Bank while maintaining discipline.

During a brief question-and-answer session, Sean Leary, Ally’s chief financial planning and investor relations officer, summarized shareholder questions on capital allocation. Rhodes said Ally’s top capital priority is funding accretive organic growth in its core franchises, followed by increasing capital ratios and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and repurchases.

Rhodes said Ally’s first quarter reflected all three priorities, citing record auto application flow, double-digit year-over-year growth in originations, 6% loan growth in Corporate Finance, $150 million in share repurchases and a 60-basis-point increase in the CET1 ratio.

“We’re not going to chase growth for growth’s sake,” Rhodes said, adding that the company remains focused on risk-adjusted returns and preserving flexibility through its open-ended $2 billion share repurchase authorization.

Rhodes closed by thanking shareholders and employees, saying that while macroeconomic conditions remain fluid, Ally is positioned to adapt, execute and deliver sustainable returns.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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