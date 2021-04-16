Ally Financial Reports Adj. Profit In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported first quarter adjusted profit per share of $2.09 compared to a loss of $0.44, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Core net income was $790 million compared to a loss of $166 million.

First quarter GAAP net income was $796 million compared to a loss of $319 million, prior year. GAAP earning per share was $2.11 compared to a loss of $0.85.

First quarter adjusted net revenue was $1.93 billion, an increase of 20% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.74 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.