Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial Reports Adj. Profit In Q1 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported first quarter adjusted profit per share of $2.09 compared to a loss of $0.44, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Core net income was $790 million compared to a loss of $166 million.

First quarter GAAP net income was $796 million compared to a loss of $319 million, prior year. GAAP earning per share was $2.11 compared to a loss of $0.85.

First quarter adjusted net revenue was $1.93 billion, an increase of 20% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.74 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular