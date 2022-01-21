Ally Financial Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), a bank holding company, reported Thursday that third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders decreased to $624 million or $1.79 per share from $687 million or $1.82 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.02 per share, compared to $1.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net revenue for the quarter grew 11 percent to $2.20 billion from $1.99 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted total net revenue increased 17 percent from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Ally Financial said its Board of Directors authorized up to $2.0 billion in common share repurchases for 2022, and increased quarterly common dividend 20% to $0.30 per share.

