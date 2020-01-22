Ally Financial Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Adj. Total Net Revenue Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.95, up 3 percent year-on-year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth-quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was $378 million, an increase of $88 million from previous year as higher net financing revenue and higher other revenue more than offset higher provision for loan losses and higher noninterest expense.

Fourth-quarter adjusted total net revenue was $1.6 billion, up 4 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Net financing revenue increased $16 million from prior year.

