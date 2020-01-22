Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Adj. Total Net Revenue Up 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.95, up 3 percent year-on-year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth-quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was $378 million, an increase of $88 million from previous year as higher net financing revenue and higher other revenue more than offset higher provision for loan losses and higher noninterest expense.

Fourth-quarter adjusted total net revenue was $1.6 billion, up 4 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Net financing revenue increased $16 million from prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular