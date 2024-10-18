News & Insights

Ally Financial Q3 Results Top Estimates

October 18, 2024

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), a bank holding company, reported Friday that third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to $330 million or $1.06 per share from $269 million or $0.88 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.95 per share, compared to $0.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to $2.10 billion from $1.97 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted total net revenue increased 1 percent from last year to $2.06 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Ally Financial said its board of directors approved a $0.30 per share common dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024.

