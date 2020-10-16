Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, up 24% from prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total net revenue was $1.68 billion, up 5% from prior year. Adjusted total net revenue was $1.68 billion, up 4%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.55 billion, for the quarter. Net financing revenue was $1.2 billion, up $12 million year-over-year, driven by higher gains on off-lease vehicles, higher retail auto revenue and lower funding costs.

"Our results reflect ongoing strength in credit performance, focused execution from our leading auto finance and deposits businesses, as well as ongoing momentum from our expanded consumer offerings," said CEO Jeffrey Brown.

Total deposits were $134.9 billion, up 13% from last year. Retail deposits were $120.8 billion, up 19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular