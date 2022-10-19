Ally Financial Q3 Profit Misses Estimates; Adj. Revenue Down 1%

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported net income attributable to shareholders of $272 million in the third quarter, compared to $683 million, a year ago, as higher net financing revenue was more than offset by higher provision for credit losses, higher noninterest expenses and lower other revenue. GAAP EPS was $0.88 compared to $1.89. Adjusted EPS was $1.12 compared to $2.16. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net financing revenue was $1.72 billion, up $125 million year over year, as continued strength in auto pricing and origination volume and incremental loan growth outweighed higher funding costs. Adjusted total net revenue was $2.09 billion compared to $2.11 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.16 billion in revenue.

Ally's board approved a $0.30 per share common dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Shares of Ally Financial are down 7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.