Ally Financial Q2 Earnings Miss on Lower Loans & Deposits

Ally Financial’s ALLY second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share handily missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. However, the bottom line reflected a jump of 35.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Results were primarily hurt by a decline in net finance receivables and loans and deposits. However, the rise in total revenues, net finance revenues and lower provisions was a tailwind. Further, a decline in non-interest expenses was another positive.

After considering non-recurring items, net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $324 million compared with $191 million in the prior-year quarter.

ALLY’s Revenues Increase, Expenses Dip

Total quarterly GAAP net revenues were $2.08 billion, up 2.9% from the prior-year quarter. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion. Adjusted total revenues were $2.06 billion, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

Net financing revenues grew marginally from the prior-year quarter to $1.53 billion. The rise was primarily driven by lower funding costs. Further, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.45%, up 9 basis points. Our estimate for net financing revenues was $1.54 billion.

Total other revenues were $566 million, up 12.1% year over year. The rise was primarily due to other profits on investments. We projected other revenues of $470 million.

Total non-interest expenses decreased 1.8% year over year to $1.26 billion. Our estimate for expenses was $1.28 billion. Further, adjusted non-interest expenses also declined to $1.32 billion as no repositioning-related charges were recorded.

The adjusted efficiency ratio was 50.9%, down from 52.7% in the year-ago period. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

ALLY’s Loan & Deposit Balance Fall

As of June 30, 2025, total net finance receivables and loans amounted to $129.8 billion, down marginally from the prior quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $134.4 billion.

Deposits declined 2.3% to $147.9 billion. We projected deposits of $153 billion.

Ally Financial’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Non-performing loans were $1.36 billion as of June 20, 2025, up 11.8% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $1.33 billion.

In the reported quarter, Ally Financial saw net charge-offs of $366 million, down 15.8% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected net charge-offs of $521.6 million.

The company reported a provision for loan losses of $384 million, down 15.9% year over year. The decline was attributable to the reserve release associated with the sale of Ally Credit Card and lower retail auto net charge-offs. Our estimate for provisions was $528.5 million.

Capital Ratios of Ally Financial Improve

As of June 30, 2025, the total capital ratio was 13.2%, up from 12.7% in the prior-year quarter. The tier 1 capital ratio was 11.4%, up from 11% as of June 30, 2024.

Also, the common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio increased to 9.9% from 9.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Our View on Ally Financial

Ally Financial’s business restructuring initiatives, balance sheet repositioning efforts, and rising demand for consumer loans alongside relatively higher interest rates will likely strengthen its financials. Further, the decline in non-interest expenses is likely to provide marginal support. However, weak credit quality amid a tough operating backdrop remains a key near-term headwind.

Ally Financial Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote

Currently, Ally Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Release Dates of ALLY’s Peers

Capital One COF is slated to announce second-quarter 2025 results on July 22. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COF’s quarterly earnings remained unchanged at $3.83 per share. This implies a 21.97% increase from the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Navient NAVI is slated to announce second-quarter 2025 results on July 30. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAVI’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 29 cents. This implies a 39.58% decline from the prior-year quarter.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navient Corporation (NAVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.