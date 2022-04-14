Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined to $627 million from $796 million, a year ago, as higher net financing revenue was more than offset by higher provision for credit losses, higher noninterest expenses and lower other revenue. GAAP earning per share was $1.86 compared to $2.11.

First quarter adjusted EPS declined to $2.03 from $2.09, prior year. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.94, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Core net income to shareholders declined to $687 million from $790 million.

GAAP total net revenue increased to $2.14 billion from $1.94 billion, prior year. Adjusted total net revenue increased to $2.21 billion from $1.93 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.13 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular