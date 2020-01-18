Ally Financial, Oneok, and Realty Income Raised Their Dividends

Stocks

Oneok, a natural-gas distributor, Ally Financial, a major player in U.S. auto loans, and commercial real estate firm Realty Income declared dividend increases last week.

Oneok (ticker: OKE), based in Tulsa, Okla., boosted its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to 93.5 cents a share. That is a 2.2% increase and raise the annual dividend to $3.74 a share.

The stock, which yields 4.8%, has a one-year return of about 32%.

The company operates pipelines in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and other states.

The board of Ally Financial (ALLY) declared a quarterly payout of 19 cents a share, up nearly 12%.

The stock, which yields 2.5%, has a one-year return of about 23%.

Realty Income (O) announced a monthly dividend of 23.25 cents a share, compared with 22.75 cents currently. That is an increase of about 2%.

The company, which operates as a real-estate investment trust, has some 6,000 commercial properties whose tenants include Dollar General, FedEx and 7-Eleven.

The stock has a one-year return of about 22% and yields 3.7%.

Corrections & Amplifications Realty Income issues monthly dividends. An earlier version of this story referred to the payout as quarterly.

