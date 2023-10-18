News & Insights

Ally Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

October 18, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $269 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ally Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.968 billion from $2.016 billion last year.

Ally Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $269 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.8 -Revenue (Q3): $1.968 Bln vs. $2.016 Bln last year.

