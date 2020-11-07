Ally Financial Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.7b, some 7.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.26, 83% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ALLY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ally Financial's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$7.00b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 69% to US$3.50. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.99b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.05 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$34.19, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Ally Financial, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$38.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Ally Financial's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 23%, well above its historical decline of 2.9% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.4% next year. Not only are Ally Financial's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Ally Financial following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$34.19, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Ally Financial going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Ally Financial is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

