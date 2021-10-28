Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 31.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.3, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLY was $47.3, representing a -16.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.61 and a 82.91% increase over the 52 week low of $25.86.

ALLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Orix Corp Ads (IX). ALLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.23. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 183.17%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ally Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALLY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russel (OMFL)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 14.34% over the last 100 days. OMFL has the highest percent weighting of ALLY at 0.7%.

