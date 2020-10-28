Dividends
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.29, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLY was $27.29, representing a -18.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.34 and a 167.03% increase over the 52 week low of $10.22.

ALLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.28%, compared to an industry average of -15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 13.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALLY at 10000%.

