Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ALLY has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of ALLY was $36.45, representing a -13.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.99 and a 256.65% increase over the 52 week low of $10.22.
ALLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.16%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLY Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to ALLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ALLY as a top-10 holding:
- Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND)
- VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)
- VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 25.34% over the last 100 days. LEND has the highest percent weighting of ALLY at 2.1%.
