Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ALLY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLY was $36.45, representing a -13.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.99 and a 256.65% increase over the 52 week low of $10.22.

ALLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.16%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALLY as a top-10 holding:

Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 25.34% over the last 100 days. LEND has the highest percent weighting of ALLY at 2.1%.

