Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ALLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.22, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLY was $50.22

ALLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Orix Corp Ads (IX). ALLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.83. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 89.38%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 38.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALLY at 2.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.