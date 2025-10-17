Ally Financial Inc. Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $371 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ally Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.601 billion from $1,534 billion last year.

Ally Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $371 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.601 Bln vs. $1,534 Bln last year.

