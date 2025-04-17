Ally Financial Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY):

Earnings: -$253 million in Q1 vs. $115 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.82 in Q1 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ally Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.42 per share Revenue: $1.541 billion in Q1 vs. $1.998 billion in the same period last year.

The company recorded first-quarter insurance written premiums of $385 million, up 9 percent year over year.

Retail deposits stood at $146.1 billion, up $0.9 billion year over year. Total deposits were $151.4 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.