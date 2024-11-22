Ally Financial exploring potential sale of credit card unit, Bloomberg says

Ally Financial (ALLY) is working with a financial adviser to explore a sale of its credit card arm, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. While it is not clear what the business is worth, Ally agreed to pay $750M for the then-called Fair Square Financial unit in 2021 and Ally had about $2.1B in credit card loans on average at the end of Q3, the report noted.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALLY:
- Ally Financial announces several new leadership appointments
- Ally Financial price target raised to $55 from $50 at Citi
- Ally Financial price target raised to $38 from $37 at BofA
- Ally Financial price target lowered to $41 from $45 at Morgan Stanley
- Ally Financial upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.