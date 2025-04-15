ALLY FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $ALLY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALLY FINANCIAL ($ALLY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,026,541,701 and earnings of $0.42 per share.

ALLY FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

ALLY FINANCIAL insiders have traded $ALLY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GEORGE RHODES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,634 shares for an estimated $1,002,097

RUSSELL E. HUTCHINSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 19,100 shares for an estimated $753,473

ALLY FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of ALLY FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALLY FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

ALLY FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ALLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $34.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $42.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $36.0 on 10/21/2024

