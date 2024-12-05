Ally Financial downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgraded Ally Financial (ALLY) to Peer Perform from Outperform without a price target The firm says the stock’s valuation “appears full” with limited upside catalysts.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ALLY:
- Ally Financial’s Strategic Executive Transition Announcement
- Ally Financial exploring potential sale of credit card unit, Bloomberg says
- Ally Financial weighing sale of credit card business, Bloomberg says
- Ally Financial announces several new leadership appointments
- Ally Financial price target raised to $55 from $50 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.