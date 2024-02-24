Ally Financial (DB:GMZ) Price Target Increased by 8.08% to 37.76

The average one-year price target for Ally Financial (DB:GMZ) has been revised to 37.76 / share. This is an increase of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 34.94 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.90 to a high of 50.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.29% from the latest reported closing price of 31.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMZ is 0.27%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 313,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 29,000K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 23,476K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,157K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMZ by 2.03% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 13,359K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,456K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,398K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,393K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMZ by 2.58% over the last quarter.

