Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey Brown To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), a bank holding firm, said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey J. Brown, will step down early next year to join Hendrick Automotive Group as its President.

Brown will remain with Ally until January 31, 2024, or an earlier date determined by the Chair of the Board.

With the support of a leading executive search firm, Ally Financial has started a hunt for a suitable candidate to replace Brown as CEO.

