News & Insights

Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey Brown To Step Down

October 11, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), a bank holding firm, said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey J. Brown, will step down early next year to join Hendrick Automotive Group as its President.

Brown will remain with Ally until January 31, 2024, or an earlier date determined by the Chair of the Board.

With the support of a leading executive search firm, Ally Financial has started a hunt for a suitable candidate to replace Brown as CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.