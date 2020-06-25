Ally Financial-CardWorks Merger Deal Mutually Terminated

Ally Financial Inc. ALLY recently announced that the acquisition of CardWorks, a credit card issuer with focus on the “non-prime” segment, has been called off due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The acquisition deal, announced this February, was likely to close in the third quarter of 2020. Ally Financial was expected to fund the transaction with $1.35 billion in cash and $1.30 billion in its common stock, amounting to a total consideration of $2.65 billion. As the deal has been mutually terminated, therefore neither of the parties needs to pay any termination or break-up fee.

Don Berman, CardWorks chief executive officer said, "After careful consideration, Jeff Brown and I, along with our boards of directors, concluded that it would be in the best interest of our customers and our stakeholders, to terminate the agreement." The boards of both companies have approved the termination.

Ally Financial has been diversifying its product offerings with notable acquisitions earlier. The company acquired TradeKing, a digital wealth management firm, in 2016. In 2019, it bought Health Credit Services LLC, a point-of-sale payment provider.

The coronavirus crisis and related economic uncertainties have resulted in the termination of certain other major merger deals as well. This includes Medley Capital’s MCC merger with Sierra Income Corp., the agreement for which was signed in 2018. Another notable deal to have been terminated involves Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI and Independent Bank Group IBTX. The all-stock merger deal was announced in December 2019.

